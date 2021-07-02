Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Pi Financial upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.40.

ERO opened at C$26.01 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.98 and a one year high of C$29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

