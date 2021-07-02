Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.85.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$130.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$119.05 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

