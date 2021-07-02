Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUF.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.13.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

