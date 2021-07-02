Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUF.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.13.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

