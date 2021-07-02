FY2023 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lifted by Wedbush

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $796.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

