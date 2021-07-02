Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Echo Global Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

