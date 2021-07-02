Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

