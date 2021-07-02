Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AMIVF stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

