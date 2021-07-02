Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AMIVF stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

