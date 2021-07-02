Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 354.39 ($4.63). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 587,019 shares traded.

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.