Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.
ALFFF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alfa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65.
About Alfa
