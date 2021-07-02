Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

ALFFF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alfa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65.

About Alfa

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

