Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.30 million. Radware posted sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

