Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.11). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 160.30 ($2.09), with a volume of 9,136,411 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.55. The company has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.