Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Glencore shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 19,982 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.