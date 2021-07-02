Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.97. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 959,538 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

