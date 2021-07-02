Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

HLE opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a 12-month high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.64.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

