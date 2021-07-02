Baader Bank Reiterates “€340.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €308.13 ($362.50).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €314.30 ($369.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €288.55. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.