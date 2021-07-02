Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €103.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.33 ($101.57).

Shares of KGX opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.30. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

