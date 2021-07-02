Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.24 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.75 ($3.24).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

