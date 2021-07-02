Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS: ATDRY) recently:

6/16/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/15/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/9/2021 – Auto Trader Group is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

