Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 80,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.