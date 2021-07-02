National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $9.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The firm had revenue of C$12.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

