Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

