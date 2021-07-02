Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBU. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of BBU opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

