Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

