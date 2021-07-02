Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BPRN stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

