Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 60.5% in June

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

