FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meggitt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meggitt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

MEGGY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

