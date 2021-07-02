Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,127.14 ($14.73).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,449 ($18.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.94. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 921.60 ($12.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

