Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,127.14 ($14.73).
ANTO opened at GBX 1,449 ($18.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.94. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 921.60 ($12.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
