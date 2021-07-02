Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

IWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 335.63 ($4.38).

LON IWG opened at GBX 315.20 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

