India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IGC stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.51. The company has a market capitalization of £123.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

