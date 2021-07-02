India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
IGC stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.51. The company has a market capitalization of £123.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).
About India Capital Growth Fund
