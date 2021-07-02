Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their hold rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 335.63 ($4.38).

IWG stock opened at GBX 315.20 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

