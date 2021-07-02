B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

