Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PGR opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. The company has a market capitalization of £136.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.

Get Phoenix Global Resources alerts:

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.