Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. Its recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is adversely impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in the second quarter of 2021. Moreover, rising generic competition remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

