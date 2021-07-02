Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $95.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

