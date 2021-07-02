Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $121.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

PAYX stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $108.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

