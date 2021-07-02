PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.65. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 70,842 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.32.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

In other news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCTEL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.