Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.53. Biocept shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 787,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

