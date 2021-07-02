Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.98. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1,980 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $396.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

