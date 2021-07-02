Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

FRLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRLN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $295.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

