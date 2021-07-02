Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $122.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.03 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $496.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Q2 has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

