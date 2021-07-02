Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9459 per share. This represents a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

