FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

