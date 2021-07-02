FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

