Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Monday. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £973.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

