Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

