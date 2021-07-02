Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

