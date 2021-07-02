B. Riley Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

CROX opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $5,741,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

