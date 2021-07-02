Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.07.

SAIA opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. Saia has a one year low of $111.31 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.