Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $23.50. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2,301 shares changing hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.22.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
