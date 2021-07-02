Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $23.50. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2,301 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 397,484 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

