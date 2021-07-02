LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €676.45 ($795.83).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA MC opened at €663.90 ($781.06) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €647.10.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.